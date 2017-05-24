US President, Donald Trump on Wednesday, May 24, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican City for a short private audience on the third leg of Trump’s overseas trip.

Trump arrived for the meeting along with his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

On their arrival, the Pope queried First Lady Melania Trump about her husband’s eating habits but it is unclear whether they discussed “pizza” or a similarly named Slovenian cake, “potica.”

“What do you give him to eat?” Francis asked Slovenia-born Melania via an interpreter, in comments captured on camera.

In the original Spanish, the pope added a word that sounds like “potica,” but this was dropped in the English oral translation.



The First Lady replies, but it is unclear whether she says “pizza” or “potica.”

According to a media pool report by White House reporters, the exchange was always about pizza.

A Vatican source said they could not clear up the issue, but noted that Francis is a fan of potica, a kind of nut roll and that he always asks about it when he meets someone from Slovenia.

The pope, however, is also known to like pizza.

In a 2015 interview with Mexican TV Televisa, joking about the drawbacks of being pope, he said: “The only thing that I would like is being able to go out one day, without anyone noticing me, and go to a pizzeria to have a pizza.”

Watch The Moment The Pope Questioned Melania Below;