US President, Donald Trump in solidarity with Christians in the Middle East, said on Sunday that the U.S. cannot allow execution of Christians to continue.

He tweeted: “Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!”

This is coming after suggesting in a television interview that persecuted Christians seeking asylum in the United States will be given priority when they apply for refugee status.

“We are going to help them. They’ve been horribly treated,” Trump told the Christian Broadcasting Network in a Sunday interview.