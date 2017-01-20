It is no longer news that Donald Trump will be sworn in today in Washinghton D.C as the 45th US President and as he himself gets ready for the D-day, a schedule of what today looks like for him is presented below.

8:30 a.m: President-elect Trump will attend a church service at Saint John’s Church, across the street from the White House with his family. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family will also join the soon-to-be first family along with Cabinet designees.

9:30 a.m: Trump will attend a White House tea reception hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Pence and his family will also be in attendance at the South Portico of the White House

10:30 a.m: The President-elect and his family will travel to the US Capitol for the swearing in ceremony.

Around noon: President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence will be sworn in. Their families, the Obamas, members of Congress and the US Supreme Court justices will be among the attendees.

1:00 p.m: President Trump, Vice-President Pence, Melania Trump and Karen Pence will attend a joint congressional inaugural committee luncheon at the US Capitol.

2:30 p.m: The President and Vice-President will attend a military review at the US Capitol on the East Front

3 p.m: Trump and Pence, along with their families will attend the inaugural parade in stands just outside of the White House.

7 p.m: President Trump, Vice-President Pence, Melania Trump and Karen Pence will attend the Liberty and Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center off Mount Vernon Ave.

After the Freedom Ball they will attend the Military Ball at the National Building Museum

NOTE: Nigeria Is 6 Hours Ahead Of Washinghton D.C