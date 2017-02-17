Tunde and Wunmi Obe, aka T.W.O are Nigerian show business couple, entertainers, television personalities and entrepreneurs. They met and began their music career as undergraduates in the 90s.

The couple who celebrated their 18th year anniversary in June 2016 had a word of advise for lovers in an exclusive video with Hiptv.

According to them, basing the validation of your relationship with people on social media is the number one factor broken relationships because putting your relationship on social media draws attention from people and brings about criticisms which in turn leads to you living a fake life,’ inauthentic life’.

Watch Video below