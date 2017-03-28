President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to reveal his health condition after spending nearly two months in the United Kingdom on medical leave.

Revered playwright and Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka who made the call at the Paris Book Fair also said indigenous people have a right to assert themselves as a distinct people, even within a political and geographical zone anywhere in the world.

“He’s ill, there’s no question, and, I wish for heaven’s sake that people in public positions would just be honest. Illness is part of our existence. Buhari owes it to the nation and I don’t know why he and his advisors are being so coy about it,” Soyinka said.