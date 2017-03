Nigerian singer, Asa has revealed she regrets doing a theme song for Gtbank much to the surprise of many.

It all started when a twitter user @ Donquixote tweeted at Gtbank asking them if they had thanked Asa for her song ‘ Place to be’ which is the official theme song of the bank.

The singer then replied that she didn’t want to be associated with the bank. The song which was produced in 2009 is the song that welcomes to customers to every Gtbank branch.

