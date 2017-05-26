Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s statement that fasting and praying are not enough to move the country forward has been faulted by a former senior special assistant to former President Jonathan (public affairs), Doyin Okupe.

“No matter how much you pray and fast, our country cannot grow without some of us deciding to do the hard work that makes nation’s work,” Osinbajo had said while speaking to mid-level civil servants on Wednesday, May 24.

Responding to this, Okupe in series of tweets disagreed with Prof. Osinbajo, insisting that God cannot be compartmentalized.

But Okupe, reacting via his twitter handle, @DoyinOkupe, quoted some portions of the bible to back up his claims that prayer and fasting can actually help Nigeria out of the current economic situation and other crisis.

He wrote, “I beg to disagree with VP, yes there is no substitute to hardwork but that alone can’t make a nation great but fasting and prayer certainly will.

“We can neither limit the extent of God’s power nor can we compartmentalize his area of influence. God is sovereign. He can do any and all things.

“Jehoshaphat army did not have to fight. They did not lift a finger. God fought their battles. They did not have to lift a finger but yet had victory.

‘2nd Kings chapter 3 :17 KJV: ‘For thus saith the Lord, yea shall not see wind, neither shall yea see rain; yet that valley shall be filled with water.”