Though his body is yet to be recovered, more details have emerged on Dr Allwell Orji, the late doctor that took his life after jumping into a lagoon off third mainland bridge in Lagos. Also, his real photo has emerged after the initial photo used was debunked by another Allwell Orji on Facebook who claimed to be a nurse based in Port Harcourt.

Here are 7 facts you need to know about the late medical doctor.

1. His full name is Dr. Allwell Chiawolamoke Orji and he was born May 21

2.He was 35 years old

3.Dr. Orji was a 2008 student of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (Unilag).

4. He worked at Mount Sinai Hospital, Papa Ajao, Mushin

5.He was battling with Sickle Cell Anaemia and often had seizures which made him always keep to himself.

6. His passion for surgery made him write the exam for his residency in surgery, so that he could become a consultant and passed but due to his ailment, he was turned down because its management felt his ailment, which is usually accompanied by seizures, could be a deterrent in the performance of his duties.

7.Dr Orji succeeded in taking his life on Sunday, March 19 after previous unsuccessful attempts.