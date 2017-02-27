The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam after receiving intelligence report.

According to the DSS, it received intelligence that some incriminating items were stashed in the boots of cars parked at a property allegedly belonging to the former governor at number 44 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama-Abuja.

The statement signed by DSS spokesman, Tony Opuiyo said that the raid was carried out with two private security officers present

The following items were recovered:

1.) A glock pistol with two magazines and a total of 29 rounds of ammunition;

2.) A mini-uzi with two magazines containing 10 rounds and four rounds respectively;

3.) Forty-two extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack and one Ak-47.

4.) Twenty-one Certificates of Occupancy and one Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy;

5.) Twenty-three luxury designer watches; and Forty-five keys to various exotic cars.