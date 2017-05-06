The managing director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah was again arrested by Department of State Service on Friday, May 5 over his alleged engagements in acts which the security outfit described as inimical to national security.

Recall he was quizzed by DSS some weeks ago.

The DSS stated this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Tony Opuiyo, in Abuja on Saturday.

Ubah, who is the managing director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, was accused of stealing, diversion and illegal sale of petroleum products stored in his tank farm by the Nigeria Petroleum Products Corporation.

Opuiyo put the cost of the oil at more than N11bn, adding that such acts were impacting negatively on the national economy.

He said that the arrest and the detention of Ubah was sequel to the power giving the DSS to investigate economic crimes of national secure dimension.

The statement said, “In line with the statutory mandate of the DSS to investigate economic crimes of national security dimension, the Service, on May 5, 2017, arrested Ifeanyi Ubah, Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited.

“The arrest was sequel to UBAH’s engagement in acts of economic sabotage which include stealing, diversion and illegal sale of petroleum products stored in his tank farm by the Nigeria NNPC.

“So far, it has been established that the products stolen amount to over Eleven Billion Naira (N11bn). There is no doubt that UBAH’s acts have the capacity to negatively impact on national economy.”

He added that Ubah had further engaged in other activities which he said were initial to national security and public order.

For example, the oil magnate was accused of inciting members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers to embark on strike because of his (Ubah’s) investigation by the DSS.

Opuiyo said that this was part of the plans by the detained businessman to curry the favour of the public and force the government from going on with the recovery of the funds in his care.