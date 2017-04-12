The Department of State Services said in Abuja on Wednesday, that it had busted a ring of ISIS-linked Boko Haram members based in Benue State and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said that during the operation to thwart this plan, which was carried on March 25, five key suspects were arrested.

The service gave the names of the suspects as Jibril Isa, Jibril Jibril, Omale Jibril, Halidu Sule and Amhodu Salifu.

Before the arrest of the suspects, it said the group had perfected plans to attack the United Kingdom and the United State of American Embassies and other western interests in Abuja.

This information was contained in a statement issued on behalf of the service by its spokesman, Mr. Tony Opuiyo.

He said that on March 22 at Fika, Yobe State, a 20-year-old Boko Haram member, Adamu Daitti was also arrested.

He said that the suspect confessed his involvement in executing the sinister activities of the group.

Opuiyo added that on April 4, two suspected Ansaru kingpins, Ahmed Momoh and Al-amin Mohammed Jamin were arrested at Igarra, Akoko Edo, Edo State.

He said that the two suspects had been confirmed to be associates of Abu Uwais, who he said was known to be a main Ansaru kingpin terrorising residents in Kogi and Edo States.

He said that while these terrorists suspects were already undergoing detailed investigations, the service had also stepped up its efforts at stamping out the menace of kidnapping.