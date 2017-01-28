The Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has been invited by the Department of State Services to appear at its National Headquarters in Abuja.
Our correspondent learnt on Saturday that the cleric was invited for interrogation on Monday by 10:00 am, based on his recent alleged inciting comments that Christians should defend themselves against attacks by Fulani herdsmen.
"BREAKING: DSS Invites Apostle Suleman For Questioning"
Why inviting him after you people had failed by your kankaroo arrest of him at his crusade in Ekiti? Christians should not allow this to happen! Is it only when christian leaders talk on defending their people should this DSS of a thing should think of inviting for questioning? I suggest that Apostle Suleiman should not go alone if he will at all honour this kangaroo arrangement! These people are up to something! Let other christian clerics follow him because the Apostle is actually speaking for vunerable christian innocent citizens of this country. If you do anything to harm this servant, you should know that you are preparing the nation for violence and chaos. Apostle dont be afraid,christians nationwide are praying for you.