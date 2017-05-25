Following a ruling by a Federal High court in Lagos that the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas, Ifeanyi Ubah be released from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) within 48 hours, the secret police has obtained another order from an Abuja High Court to hold the oil mogul for another 14 days.

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT Federal High Court on Thursday extended the detention order of the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd following an ex-parte application the DSS filed through its lawyer Mr. G.O.A. Agbadua.

The agency said it filed the application considering that an earlier order the court granted it on May 10, elapsed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ubah’s lawyer, Mrs. Ifeoma Esom has filed a fresh application asking the court to compel the DSS to release her client on administrative bail.