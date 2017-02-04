The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly picked up the convicted former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja this morning.
A DSS source disclosed he was taken directly from the airport to the DSS headquarters.
BREAKING: DSS Picks Up James Ibori On Arrival
FANTASTIC news. If my memory serves me, Ibori fled Nigeria to Dubai to escape corruption charges. James Ibori, the ROGUE Baron has the effrontery to boast of helping in installing Saraki and Dogora from inside of a UK Prison. Then you have the collection of SHAMELESS Deltans who hired drums and pangolo to celebrate James Ibori release from a UK Prison where he was sent for stealing Delta State Public funds. Nigeria is in the LOWEST mire of corruption presently yet I hear a comedian Senator calling for ‘CORRUPTION to be LEGALISE’, why does the Senator not sponsor a law in the Senate to make ‘How to be CORRUPT’ a subject they teach to Nigerians from Primary to University. A former politician son was arrested for over a Billion fraud and the same rogue posses with exotic cars on Social Media yet hungry and jobless morons will be doing ‘rankha-deh-deh’. A former governor’s wife dug a sewage tank on her property from where house-helps helped themselves with N100 million, the Police arrested the house helps and not the wife of former governor. What is the wife of a Politician doing with N100 million, is she a BANK?