A Chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Babatunde Gbadamosi has been released by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Gbadamosi who was arrested last week was released today, March 2 according to his wife.

PREMIUM TIMES reports his wife, Sade Gbadamosi saying he was released at 1:00 p.m. Thursday that her husband was set free this afternoon.

“We bless God,” she said.

Mr. Gbadamosi was arrested last Wednesday after he honoured an invitation from the DSS.

He was then transferred to Abuja on the same day where he was held until his release.