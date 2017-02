The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the former Delta State Governor, James Ibori who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja this morning.

He was released after holding a meeting with Lawal Daura, the director-general.

Ibori returned to the country on Saturday after serving a jail term for fraud in the UK.

Ibori was picked up by DSS operatives and then taken to the head office of the DSS for what was described as a briefing.