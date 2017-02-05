The Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura has disclosed the reason why operatives of the agencies picked up ex-convict and former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori, who returned to Nigeria Saturday after serving jail term in the United Kingdom for corruption.

Daura who confirmed the meeting to journalists said;

“He met me for a short debriefing session and way forward; also, to welcome him back to his fatherland. We are also meeting soon to discuss issues of interest affecting the nation,” he said.

An official of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the British Airways conveying Mr. Ibori touched down in the airport early in the morning.

The official, pleading anonymity, said the former governor was picked up by some people to an undisclosed place.

He also said he could not confirm the identity of the people that picked him up from the airport.

Mr. Ibori was recently freed from prison in the UK after serving a jail term.