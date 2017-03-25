The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has received a report from the Department of State Services containing evidence implicating the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

DSS Director-General, Folashade Bello signed the new report on behalf of the Director-General of the DSS in response to a letter sent to the DSS by the AGF dated December 19, 2016 with reference number, HAGF/DSS/2016/Vol 1/7.

The DSS also attached 12 documents as evidence against Magu who was rejected by the Senate last week based on the damning security report.

According to the DSS, Magu while serving on the presidential arms procurement probe panel befriended a fellow member of the panel, Air Commodore Mohammed Umar (retd.).

Umar was later arrested and charged by the DSS sometimes last year for alleged money laundering and illegal possession of firearms.

According to the DSS, Umar said in his confessional statement that his company furnished Magu’s official residence in upscale Maitama.

The DSS also revealed that Magu allegedly used his position to settle personal scores with his perceived opponents.

It concludes, “It has exposed Magu as a fraudulent officer and betrays the high confidence reposed in him by the President.”