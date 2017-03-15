The Department of State Services (DSS) has written another letter to the Senate asking for the disqualification of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Senator Dino Melaye made the announcement during the confirmation hearing for Magu and added that the letter was sent to through the Clerk to the Senate on Wednesday.

“In the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government,” the DSS report, read by Mr. Melaye, stated.