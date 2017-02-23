An 18-year-old mother, Timilehin Adeshina, who was arrested for abandoning her 4-month-old baby under Oshodi Bridge in Lagos, has explained why she dumped him.

The Ogun state indigene said she abandoned her 4-month-old son naked inside a bag because she couldn’t identify who the father of the baby was.

Timilehin was arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Task Force after they rescued the infant baby from under the bridge.

Timilehin whose father died 9 years ago, dropped out of school in JSS II, due to poverty. She explained why she dumped the baby by saying:

“My mother sent me out because I could not identify the man who impregnated me. I had sex with different men,”.

She added that despite the fact that she was homeless and lived on the streets, different men still pay to have sex with her.

She has since been transferred to the Social Welfare Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development.