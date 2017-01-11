Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for the murders of nine black church members during a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina.

Dylann Roof shows no remorse ahead of sentencing: ‘I still feel I had to do it’

Roof was convicted last month of 33 federal charges, including murder and hate crimes. They jury returned after deliberating over his sentence for about three hours on Tuesday to announce their decision that he should be executed.

He is the first person to face execution for a federal hate crime conviction.

In a statement, Roof’s defense team, which he had rejected using during the sentencing phase of the trial, expressed sympathy for “all of the families who were so grievously hurt by Dylann Roof’s actions”, adding: “Today’s sentencing decision means that this case will not be over for a very long time. We are sorry that, despite our best efforts, the legal proceedings have shed so little light on the reasons for this tragedy.”