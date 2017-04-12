Friday 14th and Monday 17th April have been declared by the Federal Government as Public Holidays to mark the Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to extend the spiritual benefits of Easter, which are love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness to their daily living, and through this contribute to unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

The minister wishes all Nigerians a Happy Easter Celebration.