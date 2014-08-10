Famous Nigerian Pastor, Prophet TB Joshua, has volunteered to donate 2,000 bottles of healing anointing water – specially blessed at his Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Nigeria – to heal Ebola patients in countries where the haemorrhagic fever is wreaking havoc on innocent citizens.

He told his congregation in Nigeria, recently, that he is willing to personally take the bottles of anointing water to the governments of Nigeria, Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone – where the disease has killed at least 932 people – according to the World Health Organization,towards fighting it.

Joshua said he reserved the special anointing water for the Ebola epidemic because he had a vision earlier in the year that the world would be ravaged by the festering fever.

“At the beginning of this year, we said there will be a deadly disease…I mentioned it as one of the prophecies. …When this anointing water came, I told you I could not allow it anywhere because I was forseeing what is coming…,” he said.

There are international efforts to combat the disease, which the WHO has described as the “worst ever” outbreak of its kind.