Famous Nigerian Pastor, Prophet TB Joshua, has volunteered to donate 2,000 bottles of healing anointing water – specially blessed at his Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Nigeria – to heal Ebola patients in countries where the haemorrhagic fever is wreaking havoc on innocent citizens.
He told his congregation in Nigeria, recently, that he is willing to personally take the bottles of anointing water to the governments of Nigeria, Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone – where the disease has killed at least 932 people – according to the World Health Organization,towards fighting it.
Joshua said he reserved the special anointing water for the Ebola epidemic because he had a vision earlier in the year that the world would be ravaged by the festering fever.
“At the beginning of this year, we said there will be a deadly disease…I mentioned it as one of the prophecies. …When this anointing water came, I told you I could not allow it anywhere because I was forseeing what is coming…,” he said.
There are international efforts to combat the disease, which the WHO has described as the “worst ever” outbreak of its kind.
5 on “Ebola: TB Joshua Says He Has The Cure To The Deadly Virus”
if u really ave the cure start sharing it
Dr banded say Nigeria leadership don’t have a fear god bcs we will all no what is happen is very bad our leader s d cause of problem of 9ja
Thanks God for giving our time TB Joshua.
Please listening to my testimony on how prophet TB Joshua the general
overseas of Synagogue Church Of All Nations – SCOAN – in nigeria cure my
hiv/aids virus, my name is LEE BECYLU I have been living with HIV
virus for over 6 years but at the end everything became
worst to the extend that people do not near me any more
my friend were avoiding me just because of the virus i
thought is all over to me that i can not make it in life again,i was
loosing my
strength everyday and my doctor said to me that i only have
view weeks to live because for over 6 years i have been living
on drugs so i do not have any option i cried day and night so
few weeks later i became very ill to me is all over i have lost
it all,so a friend of mine took me to the hospital my husband
abandon me when he found out that i was HIV positive
getting to the hospital, the doctor admitted me in a bed, when it was now
6;00pm they started showing program on the tv, there I saw the church of
prophet TB Joshua I saw the man delivery people from wicked demon I heard
many testimony about how he heal thousand of people from hiv/aids with is
holy water and holy oil, many deliverance take place that day I was
surprise I have never believe in God one day but since that day I started
believed in God, I keep on watching the program everyday, on till one day
the email of the church show on the tv program I quickly copy the email
address and the phone number of the church, I call the church I told they
how I gut their email and phone number, one of his apostle told me that I
need to buy his holy water and holy oil so that the man of God can bless it
and pray for it, I buy it and I gave them my information about were I am
now, the apostle and some of the men in the church came to me in the
hospital they pray for me and instructed me on how to keep using the holy
water and holy oil, they took me along to the church I started worshiping
with them in the church and God finally hear my prayer and he did a wonder
in my life by making me hiv/aids negative again, God is really a wonderful
father of the whole universe, request for your whole healing today from God
by contact this same email address I contacted when I was positive and
request for your own holy water and holy oil from the wise men to fight again any problem you are having: here is
there contact
[email protected]
GET PROPHET TB JOSHUA MORNING WATER HERE!
Hello Brethren in the Lord,
May the peace and unity of the holy spirit fall upon you and your entire family as you read this splendid message from the synagogue church of all nations (SCOAN).
Remember that our Lord Jesus Christ is still saying something as He is the deliverer, the healer and the same yesterday today and forever. God has used prophet TB Joshua morning water to work miracles and i know yours will not be a different in Jesus name!!!!
The God of prophet TB Joshua is a wonder working God. God have used the medium of the morning water to heal thousand of diseases, ranging from HIV AIDS, CANCER, BRAIN TURMOIL, TYPE 2 DIABETES, FINANCIAL BREAKTHROUGHS, FREEDOM FROM POVERTY, BUSINESS BREAKTHROUGH ETC. If you need the morning water, and you do not have the time or money to visit the synagogue church of all nations, you can get one by contacting our email.
Send an E-mail directly to ( [email protected] ) specifying what you need.
The morning water is totally free, we do not sell it. (free shipping inclusive)
E-mail: [email protected]