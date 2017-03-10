The NYSC member, Gbadamosi Oluwamayowa who allegedly had sex with one of his underage students in Edo State has been officially arrested by the State Police Command.

He sparked outrage last month when he shared a photo of himself and one of his underage students on Facebook, bragging about sleeping with her.

The Editor-in-Chief at Women of Rubies, Esther Ijewere, in a post on Facebook, said Oluwamayowa was arrested on Thursday, March 9.

She said, “OluwaMayowa Gbadamosi, the Edo state youth corps member who bragged about sleeping with an underage girl online was arrested yesterday.

“The President of the National Association of Edo State Students; Comr. David Amenaghawon, the Director for child, the NYSC, the civil group Omo Edo Pataki and myself worked alongside the Commissioner of Police to fish him out.

“I will give more update as things unfold.”

Ijewere is also the National Coordinator at Walk Against Rape Nigeria and Founder & Executive Director at Rubies Ink Initiative.