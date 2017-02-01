Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, the son of the immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed has been accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of an alleged fraud to the tune of N1,105,719,005.

The EFCC also preferred 15 charges against the minister’s son and four other companies.

PUNCH who sighted the charge sheet on Tuesday, observed that the suspect and four other companies – Bird Trust Argo Limited, Intertrans Global Logistics Limited, Diakin Telecommunications Limited and Bal-Vac Mining Nigeria Limited – were accused of money laundering and falsification of assets.

Barring any last-minute changes, the accused will be arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday (today).

The EFCC accused the minister’s son of carrying out business transactions worth billions of naira in cash, which is in violation of the Money Laundering Act.