The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a popular Abuja socialite who is also a top official of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Dr (Mrs) Imaobong Akon Esu-Nte. The suspect, a Grade Level 14 Officer with the Federal Ministry of Finance seconded to the Nigerian Prison Service as Head, Capital Accounts, was picked up Tuesday May 6 by operatives of the anti graft agency. And for several hours, she was grilled by investigators over allegations bordering on corruption, abuse of office and money laundering.
EFCC officials said they received tip-off regarding the suspect’s lifestyle which was inconsistent with her position as a public servant on a monthly salary of N121, 460 ($751).
The suspect owns several exotic cars and properties scattered over the (Federal Capital Territory) Abuja. Among her properties is a palatial mansion, a duplex with two-bedroom Boys Quarters at Sun City Estate, Abuja and another duplex at Karu Extension, Abuja, which is nearing completion.
Three luxury automobiles were recovered from her at the time of arrest. They include a Mercedes Benz ML 350 4matic wagon, Mercedes Benz GL 500 SUV and a Toyota Sienna.
EFCC sources said Imaobong’s arrest was triggered by intelligence report on suspicious inflow of huge funds into her account with a new generation bank.
Close scrutiny of the account by investigators literally opened a can of worms, as it came to light that the suspect is the promoter and signatory to the accounts of three companies: Abasiaga Global Resources Limited, Abasiono Nigeria Limited and Ememima Global Ventures Limited, the companies were established after she was posted to the Nigerian Prison Service and all the directors are her children (Dr. Etsu Daniel, Eme Faith and Uwen David).
She is also the owner of two other companies- Darima Properties and ID Petroleum
Sources revealed that several cash and cheque deposit into the accounts of these companies and the personal account of Imaobong in Zenith and Access bank could not be justified. The accounts of her companies are said to have recorded an inflow of not less than N200million between 2009 and now.
Another startling discovery by investigators for which the suspect has failed to provide an explanation, is the nearly N60million she paid in various branches into the account of Redeem Christian Church of God, a prominent pentecostal church in Karu, a suburb of Abuja. ‘There are instances in which she paid N5m, N7m and N6m into the church’s account. Obviously this cannot be tithe an EFCC investigator told SaharaReporters.
She must explain the source of the funds and the purpose for which the payments were made”, one of the investigators who pleaded not to be named because he was not authorized to speak on the matter said.
Equally shocking, is the discovery of five names that consistently (on monthly basis) paid money into the private accounts of Imaobong at Zenith and Access bank since she arrived at the Nigerian Prisons Service as Head, Capital Accounts.
At press time, the socialite was still facing interrogators, unable to explain her sudden wealth. Sources informed SaharaReporters that she told her interrogators that she made her money doing contracts, contrary to provisions of the public service rule that forbids a serving officer to establish companies or prospect for contracts.
Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren while confirming the arrest warned public officers engaged in corrupt practices to desist or risk the wrath of the law. He said the agency was determined to ensure that officers who abuse their positions for self enrichment are brought to book.
He equally pleaded with the members of the public to stop celebrating corruption by asking questions when it is obvious that the lifestyle of certain persons can not be supported by their known sources of income.
Nigerian police are the worst, check frauds at Police fhq works ”c” department for CSP/ACP thieves who have bought above 56 houses and undeveloped land in Abuja more than 70 registered companies to loot the force and enrich himself. Has 21 houses in the whole of Gwarimpa estate. Multimillion naira hotel under construction in Osun and Oyo state.
Pls, secretly give Efcc information about these looters
The pastor & the woman should go to jail.
just from you bedroom, you just pass judgement like that. be careful dear.
They know the way they preach in their churches that’s why Nigeria has d richest pastors in the world & d job is corruption free
just from you bedroom, you just pass judgement like that. be careful dear.
Wha session of the Nigeria Constitution says PASTORS SHOULD ASK TITHERS, WHERE THEY GET THEIR THITH FROM BEFOE ACCEPTING THEM. THE PASTOR HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS ISSUE. THE OTHER DY, WE WERE ARGUING IN A BEER PARLOUR, THT WOMEN SHOUL TAKE OVER AFFAIRS OF THIS NATION, SO THAT PEACE WILL COME AND CORRUPTION WILL LEAVE. I CN NOW SEE THE REASON WHY SOME GUYS SAYS, WOMEN ARE THE WORST PEOPLE IN TERM OF CURUPTION IN THIS COUNTRY, LOOK t them, the ibru case the senator who stole and appoved money for furnishing apartment and buying of cars. so many. they are indeed fearless women in this country, shameless indeed.
Please make your opinion and stop abusing women, call the culprits by their names and keep quiet. Men are they better?
If your Pastor is spiritual he will know it is a stolen money
As much as there is no where in Nigerian constitution for Pastors to make inquiries on tithes from members. It should be a moral responsibility to the society to ask questions when such unusual sums is noticed in the church account because of the decadence in the society. The Pastor owe it to God and mankind not to contribute to this decadence.
why do you want to jail the pastor?
I guess you go with them also. Stop judging ppl …..
I hope God witness everything, He has the final say in this matter
Hmmmm, I dnt even no wat to say abt dis, I think she saw the Face her lord in paying tith rit from her 0 level. If truly u av been faithful ma, God will fight for you
be it known to you that God does not want any unclean money so don’t even go there.
Is it right to steal to satisfy God God forbid
May God lead you people.has for dose arrest the woman who paids tithe for God in a redeemed christian church.have make an investigation about that?It’s God that known it.but dont judge,give judge to God almighty.amen.
Read your bible very well, there are passages that encourage us to judge e.g John 7:24, Lev. 19:15, Deut. 1:16, Zach.7:9 so you will know when to tell someone he is doing evil without compromise.
You are very correct. God never condemns judgement but to judge righteously.
Many events taking place recently are for us to slow down to the speed of life.
cn u just listen to ur sev??,, hw I wish u re close to me ryt nw i would av given u a slap even if u re older dan me or not,,,,, wic kind dirty tithe b dat,, even d British president dat colonised us b4 can’t pay such money as tithe,,,, instead of helping d poor she z squandering #60million guy hear dat kind money nt #60thousand,,, go to d Street c a lot of poor pple roaming d Street, go to d orphanages u will pity dem,,,, d annoying part of it z dat y didn’t she pay such tithes while she was nt given d office?,,, am so sure dat wn she was not in dat office she hardly pay #20thousand as tithe,, anyways nt judging her sha,,, bt at least tink b4 u do, dat kind money no d please God rada e d annoy Him,,,
God bless u my brother…
So for someone to pay money in Church account is now a crime abi, what concerns you people with her wealth do how no how she has been struggling before she gets to this level what is she spent her money wisely and invest hmmmm that means if u have enough money don’t go to back but have underground to save it.
Be reasonable, please.
Emagine what you are saying,,,,, like armed Robert….. Nonsence…
Corrupt minded fellow
Huuuu u must be one of them how on earth would a salary earner of #122000 a mth get all these properties u need to be investigated
Leave dt stalk illiterate to b saying rubbish frm em mouth,i pity sm citizens in dis country. D don’t even kw wat is happening d just follow d trend as it goes fools
This is the most stupid comment I had ever read on a public domain……
U must be one of d criminals if somebody that received 121k as monthly salary can pay a tithe of 60millions, that mean something is wrong somewhere.Using the name of God in looting the nation’s treasury
121K in Abuja for that matter.
sir kindly read the story and your comment a second time.
This has to be the biggest nonsense I have read in 2015. My God!!! What level exactly are you referring to? The level about how her bank account balances are inconsistent with her pay grade or the level where her position in the civil service, by law, prevents her from forming the types of companies that she has formed?? Bloody hell.
Well, what man can do a woman can do far better-corruption
U are d most morally corrupt individual I had ever came across base on dis ur comments. A civil servant living such a flamboyant life at d expense of money meant for d development of society and u said that is good. Check ur conscience man
D moment she was giving dat post her live style changed,dont u think evrytin is wrong?
If this woman paid 60 million naira to her church, this means the money went to God in heaven. Therefore this cannot be a criminal offence.
This woman is a thief u too is an robber be careful u looters
God bless u for that Revelation!!!
God only need 10% of your income nt more dan ur total income. how can someone earn #121200 and give 60m as tithe
If you see something, please say something!!!
This is our collective resources being squandered by irresponsible few and we all hail them without questioning the source of the wealth.
How do u know it is our collective resources
she should be hanged to serve lesson to others. Indiscipline indeed.
You must be mad even EFCC boos is not clean
When u say such thing abt her, what then do u have to say abt our senate Pres Dr Bukola Saraki should he be bone to harsh or wot u better think wise before u say anything here.
hang her because of 60m tith paid to church?not sharia law.
Khalif…….if we must hang her for just 60million.Then I wonder what we should do 2 Buhari,Babangida,Atiku,etc dat have also been accused of looting and corruption.
this is a just starting a point.there are so many others like that.
The title does not really reflect the content of the write-up…
..” here are instances in which she paid N5m, N7m and N6m into the church’s account. Obviously this cannot be tithe an EFCC investigator told SaharaReporters…
While the title says “EFCC Arrests Abuja Civil Servant Who Paid N60m Tithe To Redeemed Church”
Are you using this to blackmail RCCG or Christianity???
This is against Journalism ethics!
agreed
Reports should learn to give a true headline/title to a case. It looks like they just wanted to look for way to paint the church bad. The story does not even tally with the title.
Don’t get off your medication, you seems to be hallucinating. There is nothing written in this article that blackmail Christianity or the Redeem Cult. They only point out the fact that this woman, who earns a salary of 122, 000 Naira per month has donated 60 million Naira to the Redeem cult. Her total salary for the year is 12.5 million Naira. Where did she find the 60 million Naira donation to Redeem?
Figuring that out is the job of EFCC and they are asking the right person the right questions.
U are really out if ur mind to call Redeem church a cult. U need to go for checkup.
If u dnt know, d headline is at variance with the story. I dnt believe she paid dat sum and if her income is #122,000 monthly (which I dnt believe) what of the allowances that is attached to the office.
Liars…governor oshiomhole once told us he receives #600,000 monthly but now he has mansions everywhere. What a sham!!! Let them go after oshiomhole first.
Redeemed CULT indeed, what a very correct name to call a gang of thieves in the of God.
pls mr ben i think u r the best fool i av ever seen…imagine somebody calling ur place of worship a place of training boko haram? hw will u feel…
Pls withdraw that statement for you and your generation sake
Thank you so much for your smart observation. While I am totally in support of the fight against corruption, I advice Sahara Reporters to caption there news correctly.
U are right
That the point. The title did not reflect the content
Frankly, d captn isn’t in consonance wt d content. Is tithe paid by instalment? It’s gud 2 probe ha esp. if don objectivly. Kom 2 tink of it, hw abt d multiplier effect of investment? Som1 shudnt invest their moni? EFCC ought 2 b careful incase they incur God’s wrath.
Please gentlemen, the woman needs to explain how she made the money. Since by Nigeria law, as a civil servant she is not supposed to run companies or be in the board of companies as director. This is how the corruption in Nigeria started, immediately civil servants stop running businesses and companies there will never be avenues to be corrupt. So let us be very serious with this.
Chukkies. You are correct. May God leave and you love ones in peace.
This is the way churches benefit from stolen wealth… How won’t their GOs be the richest, buying private jets and building massive churches…
The church should return the stolen money… Even GOD detests that kind of money…
am with you 100%. God detest such money. it should be returned because, the money is not clean.
If u need a private jet then pray to God to connect you to those that have it and don’t be jealous for nothing
The writer as I am typing this msg his or her fingers will completely be broken and be useless to use. That is if the intention of this write up is to bring shame and discourage men from worshipping The Almighty God.
How does his or her hands getting broken benefit her or humanity.
Please i need this woman phone number i want to be her friend
If she pay N60m as tithe, it means she is paying 10% of N600m.. Where did an ordinary civil servant got N600m fro at a salary of N125k? Which contract give N600m profit after execution… Her church should have caution her instead of just receiving d bank alerts.
I dnt see anything wrong with it she strougle befor she get her money. Even EFCC boos is not clean
May a thief visit u & succeed in his struggle since its all abt struggle
when stuff like this comes up I just wonder how there is no Internal revenue system that taxes such funds. If the tithe represents 10% of her earnings, the real amount will bugle the mind. My worry is that this too will pass and those accused will live ‘happily ever after’ as usual.
In civilized countries all her assets will revert back to the Government and she will spend some good time in jail. However those who say since the money was a tithe then it is not a sin should have their heads examined. Please don’t encourage corruption by indulging thieves. There is a rule. If you are a Public servant and you have access to public funds it is there for you to manage on behalf of the Govetnment and not meant to enrich oneself.
When u say such thing abt her, what then do u have to say abt our senate Pres Dr Bukola Saraki should he be bone to harsh or wot u better think wise before u say anything here.
Its unfair for saharar reporters to be agents of destablising sacred institutions.Then efcc questioning the Lady who respected house of God claimin intelligence gathering is like electronics screenin gadgets in the airports mounted against traffickers but used by airport officials to watch Ladies’ privates.
Kudos to efcc. Keep up the good work.
@progress you talk nonesence….
the title given to this report did not corellate the efccs findings,tithes can not be paid installmentally,pls leave rccg out of this.let her face the music of her fraudulent act
she want to share the loot with Jesus but can Jesus be aloud to associate with impure substance
keep RCCG out of her fraudulent act,tithes should be paid once,she’s a monthly paid worker,so her tithe is supposed to be paid monthly.
I am not blaming this woman and that the law that forbid civil servants of having other business should be set aside for as long as government continue to owe her workers monthly salaries. How do you expected them to have survive??? This alone is enough to justified all civil servants to have a plan B or naturally continue stealing from government.???? If it can be traced that she steals then I supported she be dealt with but if it’s business she’s doing, pls leave her alone until normalcy returns to the government system.
No matter how I think it’s time our churches &men of God look into d sources of donations into their houses of worship D household of God shouldn’t b a haven for plunderers of d national treasury!!
Well said my brother.
Well said.
Nigerian does not have fear of God at all. Among multitude of ppl wallowing in abject poverty, someone can make this so much. God dey O.
@ Ola: Well spoken. Their agenda is aimed at prevailing against the Church. They come in various names like EFCc, Boko HaraM, HerdSmen, Noise poLLution controllers, poliCY makers and so on. But remember what the G.O of the church said, “I will build my CHURCH, and the POWERS of HELL will not prevail against it.”
One day, and very soon, all of them will beg, “Father Abraham” he will answer continue “that your pure water remain?” why are you asking? “please send one of your church members to pump water from heaven to help quench our taste because the HEAT of HELL is too HOT.” Abraham will respond Son, remember how you destroyed church structures under the guise of those names you called yourselves… sorry, there is no help for you. End of discussion.
Only God will judge. Where she got this money. So it is not our duty to judge. So let us stop criticising
Some of these people will be celebrated while they are using the office to enrich themselves. I have instances of bankers using other peoples money to run personal business, at no cost to them. They ensure you dont get alert on your account at all. Some of them simply become big overnight.
Only God will judge where she got this money. So let us stop criticising
God bless u Ola,u really spoke my mind…the write up doesnt explain their title at all…its a shame for this journalist using the church of God for cheap publicity for their nonsense news..but at the end of everything i find greater joy in Galatians 6:7 Be not deceived,God is not mocked,For whatsoever a man soweth that shall he also reap.
In Nigeria, the source of your money will be a problem to you according how you used your money. The right place to use your money without being arrested is to sponsor a winning political party with it.
U r correct
You are paid to give balance report not against the church. Even if she paid such money as tithe, church is not in the position to question the source of the money. You need more training on reporting.
Some people doesn’t want the goodness of Nigeria, I said well done fish out the rest pen robbers in our society
They should go and recover the money from the church. I thot the church questions funds coming in…Na wa ooooooooo
@Khalif…….if we must hang her for just 60million.Then I wonder what we should do 2 Buhari,Babangida,Atiku,etc dat have also been accused of looting and corruption.
Nigerian are just in the position of Criticizing someone, if you steal, they will rightsizing you, make some investment still criticize, die poor the criticize, die Rich still on. live wealthy criticize, live poorer, still on. and this are the same Governance that will advertising Creativity, creating JOB and so on, do you want to tell me that she has not use this are companies to answer your neighbor needs?help one or two people from that same companies? then why is she been criticize?the woman in question is LEVEL 14 officer, which she as serve diligently in the service. Paying of Tithe is a good thing to do, as a good Christian. as such she;s very right. she not Guilty please let her be.
The average Nigerian needs a complete mind overhaul! Poverty and mediocrity has eaten very deeply into the fabric of most minds. There are laws e.g. a civil servant should not accept contracts, and there are no valid excuses for breaking those laws, whether or not ‘she has been diligent in her office as a level 14 officer’. Sometimes I am amazed by the things I hear people say, permitting and encouraging the same stupidity that has impoverished this land and its people and put us light years behind civilization. For the defenders of the church, who say its ok to steal and cheat as long as you do good for others and pay a part of it to church, it depicts that this horrible corruption that has been accepted as a part of life. Even Jesus, the owner of the church would not condone such filth. The same Nigerians that are suffering are the ones encouraging looting based on religious sentiments and moral bias. You hear seemingly educated people make statements like, ‘even if he is stealing, at least he built some roads unlike his predecessor’ Chai! It makes me think, is there a way forward from here? It just shows that the average Nigerian has lost all sense of value and is worth nothing in his own mind.
@ la la,you just nailed the coffin………….you beat me to this.my mind you spoke. Tithers & pastors are thieves !!!!!!! Tithe is for the levites not pastors otherwise you would have read where apostle paul capitalized on it.
I don’t believe that someone who got money from his or her position in government and invested it in Nigeria should be charged of corruption rather government should give them more tax to pay for penalties be coz they provide jobs to our graduate more than government
well we can not conclude now ,CU’s the sister can be saving for years for an expectation which God fulfilled& she have to do she— own oo .is good investment to Church &in God
Shebi she’s heading Capital Account in the NPS? Let her book for the penthouse in any of NPS outlets.
I am shocked by those who say church cant question her source of income. Are we say that when she paid 60million the church was convinced that she legitimately earned 600 million naira.
This woman hould be prosecuted and the prosecution should be well publicised. This will convince the outside world that PMB is genuinely after thieves who are bent on making us to starve despite being surrounded by plenty.
First her source of wealth may be questionable: Either she steals or harvests from her investments. If it is the latter, you need question God since she tithes and the windows of heaven are opened on her behalf – so much that her economy is no longer of this world thus her living above the earthly standard. Well, if it were the first and that she used it to help Nigeria Economy by employing and not starch the mints abroad calls for her to be sack and her properties be confiscated by the State.
Nigerians turn d money of d country like water in d river, very one reached will pitched his on share and for his family.I am praying to almighty God to put an end to this condition.
I believe that we need to ask more questions.She is not the only one in this position.We have more civil service office holders that are more corrupt.EFCC should look into their own organization and clean it .it only than Nigeria can take these investigation serious.God bless Nigeria
Pls, I don’t support looters I hate them, Go after those our past Leaders and so called their Godfathers including our politician,That leader that said Operation Feed Nation and later convart d farm 2 his personal farm,Even their daughter accused of corruption,Nothing was done on this regard,
I hope this is not one of the wrong tip off information some people who envy those who are rich and want them down at all cost. please the story is not very clear, if this woman owns three companies and she still serves as a civil servant , she can own this type of money and again owning those cars quoted in the story is justified because I know ordinary police top men that owns more than that in Nigeria. I think someone is trying to bring that woman down by all means and the EFCC should not act with prejudice towards anyone just because of wrong information given to them.
as for her giving 60 million to a church, I have nothing to contribute towards this.
The church and her pastor should be prosecuted
this kind of money is in this country Nigeria and people are dying just because of food . some out there don’t have a place to rest , many are hopeless , I think we need
USA to rule us , if Nigeria must be one nation . I always pray to GOD should remove the bad people in this Nigeria , GOD wide the bad people out of our nation
All civil servant from level 9 up are all corrupt even those EFCC they are all corrupt . They collect bribe from some people and cover it , now is good to set a panel to be probing all this call EFCC what if that money was paid to there oga account will he allow his people to go for probing the woman. I know what they do is right bet nepotism, favoritism, tribalism is all what they’re doing in that there EFCC . Have they probe all this niger people . For me EFCC here art talking cock and bull story , non as fallacy of nonsequitor and ignorancia ad verecundum . Let them go and probe buhari , corruption fighter claiming all top post as his fathers property . President, chief of army staff again minister of petroleum . I will not blame him that is what the Britain thought them. One day GOD will see us through in jesus name AMEN and AMEN . If he fail to release nnamdi kalu believe me I will fight him with the same power god gave to david over his giant enemy i
Any commentator dat feels dat d sources of millions being donated to A church must b an anti people & immoral person Dere is no religion. dat condone ppl to steal &giv to churches mosques etc Go read d Holy books By their fruits we shall know Dem How can a senior civil servant get sch millions to gv a church Surely Pastor Adeboye won’t ever support official thievery Lets call a spade a spade EVIL WILL CONTINUE TO FLOURISH IF GOOD PEOPLE KP SILENT!
DAT amount s too much for someone to pay as tithe, wat I understand s DAT tithe s 10% if DAT should be d case, she should explain d remaining 90%. if really d money s has, then let d almighty God proved her but if d money not has, den she will face d penalty of crimes she s alleged.
the bible says judge not, I believe we should allow the EFCC to investigate the matter very well. before any judgement.
IF THAT MONEY WAS GIVEN TO GOD, LET GOD FIGHT HER. EFCC DON’T HELP GOD.
Dapsy thank you. May PMB and his leutenant view our contribution here. Bcos this the only medium we can help them `.chase out stingy crazy baldheaded nigerian hipocratic non-nationalitic corrupt civil servant`.
I think tith is 10% of monthly salary. If 60m is her 10.% . Mathematicians how much is her monthly salary or income?
My Watch
Sentiment apart let’s team up again this evil that is about to consume us.any body found wanting should be prosecuted.
why a xtian been noticed as donating to a church by EFCC unlike muslim looters that built mosque with government money
Its time to deal with most of these pastors and their churches,fact is members are not forced to attend or pay tith, notwithstanding the pastor should know how the member came about huge sum of money, instead,T the pastor will embark on a nasty prayers that will sound spiritual to the evil giver member, this encourages more members to behave as thou. Shall we now define the difference between the pastors and those evil givers?The total sum of every moment= 0 The church as a building is innocent, the pastors + evil members are bad. Why again has this woman got so much free hands to get read of civil servant money without second in command? Fraud is just in mind of average highly position nigerians.The underprivilege need my little contribution but not church + the pastors.The choice is ours.
I want the Nigerians to look into this matter and take it seriously, they should not receive any bribe in other release this woman, let her say the truth on her she is making her money,we are cry and shading tears base on the suffering that’s going on in Nigeria, youth are unemployed, even me I’m looking for work,she there paying tithe of 6m.Nigeria should do something about it please.
for my observation he did not pay 60 million, the money she pay is not up to that, and beside that she did’t pay that money one day, pple that has good income if they are truthful they even pay more than that in a question of time.
this article lack ingredient of investigative reporting…from the caption and up to the persona that were not authorised to speak for efcc.
The only thing that can be make up here is that paying tithe is good and is not forbidden but it must comensurate with your wage.
Take her to kuje prison b4 it s too late
Carry her go to kuje prison so that she wil salute her ogas
When will people grow wise in this country?
I wonder if all her family members where living fine & wouldn’t need such money for up keep?
I can’t imagine people’s ignorance.
even d bible says dt tithe nd I pray thee if d windows of heaven will open for u nd ur blessings released, u don’t know her stand wit God , by tithing she has already connected wit heavenly resources and xo her financial status z nt of diz world agn, God z d giver of money despite d poor state of economy in Nigeria doz hu work for God , sacrifice and invest in the building of his church are living in luxury, he z d owner of silver and gold and as our creator I tink notin z impossible by him. jst try it u won’t regret bcoz our God z an agidibacious God xo critics allow God to have his say first
The Efcc deserve recommendations for the weldone job doing, this woman and other looters of our wealth should be punish accordingly so that it will serve as detarant to others
Where is her husband did she use him for money rituals?.
Please guys, don’t judge anybody, let God take charge.
What if this woman is a ritualist and have used her self and some of her children;s destiny for they family rituals, What about it?
Allow efcc to carry out a detail investigation into dis matter b4 we all start 2 judge. The woman in question has not open up but one thing i believe is dat if she can paid such amount as tithe witout lookind 4 any church title or position she must be a God fearing let be frank hw many of us can be faithful 2 God 2 such amt.
just 200million thats why Efcc investigate the woman, when they has many to do, since 2009 till now she has 200million and you people dint even give her more to support her? when your paying here more than 120k gosh does it mean you Efcc dont want Government workers to enjoy their money before they died? because i know you people can never probe death person.
too much of everything is bad…. go and recover abacha loot and Dasuki money including our money in SA which they carry with CAN president Jet and stop waving hands as if your singing worship song
how many top Government workers can manage 600million from 2009 till date? or have she got contract that she dint execute? am a member of APC but please you people should not push me to decamp from there and join PDP, everyday news now is EFCC why?
the next now is the woman will loose her job just because of 200million since 2009 and her mansion with two bedroom boys quarter, when people own houses in Dubai and other high currency country without even living in any of them
I must advise you people to arrest who ever give you this information
I now see why Remi Tinubu and GMB sorry PMB are.at loggerheads.
Many of them are still in their hideout. Find them and confiscate their Property.
EFCC as no job to do.is that woman working with dasuki too
If you so called pastor is a true man of God he would know the source of the fund, blind leaders
brothers we need to be careful because we are in the end time. in this country no body is good concerning money issue
U r correct.
I think EFCC must investigate this woman
what work is she doing
but that gives emam money build mqk in the northan part of this country, efcc ll not for them.
but those one that gives emam money build mqk in the northan part of this country, efcc ll not go for them.
The woman in quation is not d only curropt person in d service, 1st, EFCC shd b prudent in their duty, 2nd, EFCC shd seek for mandate from d presidency to scren all H.O.D (s), DFA (s), etc, of all d MDA(s) in Nigeria if really ds day government of APC is sure of fighting graft-war!
I think the admin of this website is truly working hard for his web site,
because here every data is quality based stuff.
Please, EFCC, create a Department and assign it with reading and following on-line comments and posts. You will be amazed by the many corrupt persons will be therein! Some through their scams, others through their defense and support for crimes and corruption!!! Majority are youths and this is VERY DANGEROUS for this country.
Instead of telling the truth, you are turning it upside down! 120k in ten years is N24m, without expenses made. 2009 is only seven years now! In developed countries, if you spend more than your income, you’ll be checked. And, what EFCC are saying is: Tell us how you got your money. If “all correct” you are allowed to go. If not, you forfeit them.
Mind you, soon, they will check your comments and posts to catch sympathisers of corruption!
Thank God dis Modern day Jezebel has been brought into coolers She.is not only a looter but a pollutant of house of God ! Barawo Banza!
all those that don’t won’t this country to step forward God almighty should be exposing them
Untill we elect or by force hv another RAwlings dis corruption will never end.