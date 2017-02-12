The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has arrested Andrew Yakubu, a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) following the recovery of $9,772,800 and £74,000 cash from him.

Mr. Yakubu is being detained in an EFCC facility in Kano, The Nation newspaper reported.

The cash was hidden by the suspect in a fire-proof safe at his brother’s house in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna metropolis.

Mr. Yakubu was subsequently arrested and taken to Kano for interrogation.

Sources said he admitted the ownership of the money which he described as a gift but did not name the givers.

He was driven to Kaduna Friday by the EFCC for a fresh search.

A highly-placed EFCC source said Mr. Yakubu was co-operating well with his interrogators.

“So far, he has cooperated with our investigators by admitting ownership of the funds,” the source told The Nation.

“As I speak with you, we have taken him to Kaduna for another round of search . We are suspecting that there could be more of such slush funds hidden elsewhere. We are not prepared to take things for granted.”

Asked whether the ex-GMD could face trial, the source said: “All I can tell you is that investigation is still on. We are glad that we have recorded a breakthrough.”