Mr.George Turnah, a godson to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly stealing N2bn from the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The EFCC said it traced deposits of N2bn paid into his bank accounts.

According to the commission, the suspect, who is also a former Special Adviser to Mr. Dan Abia, the erstwhile Managing Director of the NDDC, was arrested by the Port Harcourt office of the commission.

The anti-graft agency said it had searched Turnah’s houses in Yenagoa and Port Harcourt and found some incriminating documents.

The EFCC said, “He was arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in connection with alleged possession of funds running into N2bn, suspected to be funds siphoned from the NDDC while serving there as an adviser. Turnah, widely believed to be a godson of former President Goodluck Jonathan, served in the NDDC between 2012 and 2015.

“Preliminary investigations by the EFCC threw up deposits made in his personal and company bank accounts in excess of N2bn. A search conducted in his houses in Port Harcourt and Yenogoa, yielded useful documents.

“Turnah has made useful statements to the EFCC and will be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Turnah is not the only relative of the former President that is under investigation by the EFCC.