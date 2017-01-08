A sprawling estate in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State suspected to be owned by the embattled former minister of petroleum resources, Allison Diezani Madueke has been discovered by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It was discovered in the course of their investigation of public funds allegedly stolen by the former minister.

The investigators conducted a search on some of the houses on the estate.

Acting Chairman of the EFCC , Mr. Ibrahim Magu has already left Nigeria for London in connection with the investigation of the ex-minister and some upscale properties traced to her at home and abroad.

About five bank chiefs are likely to face trial over the $153million allegedly withdrawn by the ex-minister from the accounts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation( NNPC) in December 2014.

The Nation gathered that the EFCC team, acting on intelligence, uncovered the sprawling estate which is coded as BGIS/OK/02/16/310.

It is located on Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Street, off Goodluck Jonathan Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

A source familiar with the investigation said: “Following our obtaining a court order to recover some assets belonging to Diezani, we were able to gather intelligence which led to the location of the hidden estate in question in Bayelsa State.

“Our operatives also conducted searches in some houses on the estate based on tip off on the ex-minister.

“We will follow due process in invoking the relevant laws on asset forfeiture on all the mansions in the estate.”