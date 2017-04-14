The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved the $43million, N23million and £27,000 it recovered from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos State.cash to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall that the anti-graft body had obtained a court order for the temporary seizure of the recovered money.

EFCC plans to review the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) of the building to determine the identity of a “haggard-looking” woman who is said to have been bringing in sacks (suspected to be holding the cash) into the apartment.

The apartment on 6, Osborne Road, Ikoyi is under surveillance by EFCC operatives.

Although three highly-placed Nigerians have been linked with the seized cash, they have all denied having anything to do with the money.

They are a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Adamu Mua’zu; former PPMC boss, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, and the Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Solomon Adeola.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday, April 13 sacked Nnamdi-Ogbue as part of the organisation’s ongoing reforms. But there were speculations that she may have been fired over the “missing” 130 million litres of fuel kept with Capital Oil and Gas Limited.

The EFCC, after a tip-off, recovered the money from an apartment in House 16, Osborne Road in Ikoyi on Lagos Island.

The anti-graft commission yesterday secured a court order of interim forfeiture of the cash.

The EFCC quizzed Nnamdi-Ogbue yesterday in Abuja over the cash.

Prior to her grilling, EFCC operatives raided her Maitama District home in Abuja.

She denied owning the $43.4million.

It was gathered that the invitation of the ex-NNPC director followed a report that she is a tenant in House 16.