Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) allegedly uncovered billions of naira in home of a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu.

The Anti-graft acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with a committee of the House of Representatives that $9.2 million and 750,000 pounds were recovered from a residence in Kaduna state.

It was learnt that the huge cash which is in excess of N3 billion by official exchange rate, was the largest ever recovered by the agency in recent weeks.

Mr. Magu also disclosed to the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes that N1.25 billion was recovered from a public servant, all in the last two weeks.

Mr. Yakubu, who served as GMD between 2012 and 2014, is already facing trial for money laundering.

He was charged by the EFCC in June 2016.

Mr. Magu was at the House of Representatives to present the Commission’s 2016 budget performance and defend its 2017 budget.

He said the commission recovered N102.91 billion, 8.30 million dollars, GBP 29,155, 12,475 pounds, 117,004 Canadian dollars as proceeds of crime between January and December, 2016.