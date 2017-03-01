The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized another set of vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles and fireproof safes have been recovered from a Kaduna warehouse allegedly belonging to a former Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Dikko barely six days after 17 exotic vehicles were seized from him.

EFCC told newsmen it recovered, among others, items including vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles from the ex-Customs boss, yesterday, February 28.

The items recovered from a warehouse said to belong to Dikko included a 2013 model 32-seater Nissan bus, 42 cargo tricycles, over 500 rug carpets and two fire-proof safes, one tipper truck and 16 motorcycles.

Zonal Head of the EFCC in Kaduna, Bappa Ibrahim, told newsmen the recovery was made based on intelligence gathering and tip-off at the disposal of the agency.

He said the items were recovered from a warehouse, off Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway bypass, near NASFAT village in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Ibrahim said the fresh recovery was part of the continuation of the Commission’s investigation of Inde.

The two recovered fire-proof safes, when opened by operatives of the EFCC in the full glare of reporters contained few documents, included an iron stamp, N50 and N20 naira notes, amounting to N1,560 as well as polythene bags.

