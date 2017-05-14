Zamfara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Abdulaziz Yari has been identified by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to be the owner of a hotel being constructed with $3million from the London-Paris Club loan refund.

According to SaharaReporters, he diverted N19billion reportedly meant for “consultants” from the Paris club loan refund.

The money had been illegally paid into the account of the NGF by Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It is understood that the hotel is a 100-room property situated in Lekki area of Lagos.

EFCC officials say they plan to take over the hotel, as soon as they obtain a court order.

Apart from the $3million, Governor Yari is said to have diverted N500million from the Paris Club refund, to pay off a loan. Overall, the Governor is said to have allegedly embezzled the sum of N2.2billion from the N19billion set aside illegally to pay “consultants.”