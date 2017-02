A multi-million naira school linked to Ekaette Uloma Akpabio, wife of former Akwa Ibom State Governor and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been sealed off by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The John Paul International Nursery School at Shelter Afrique in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital was marked by the anti-graft agency after being under investigation by the EFCC and Code of Conduct Bureau.