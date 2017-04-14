The entire premises of Karakar Construction and Engineering Limited belonging to Robert Azibaola, a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan was on Wednesday, April 12 raided by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Robert Azibaola is standing trial before a Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly receiving a shady $40m contract from the Office of the National Security Adviser under the leadership of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).

The spokesman for the firm, Mr. Austin Ekeinde, in a statement on Thursday, lamented that some containers, machines and portions of the buildings were damaged during the raid.

He said, “At about 3pm on April 13, 2017, EFCC operatives invaded Kakatar premises in Otakeme in Bayelsa State and vandalise containers, equipment and machines and damaged our buildings in the process.

“Kakatar premises in Otakeme houses our construction equipment, machines and residential buildings and it is not for the storage of cash or any other material.”