18 houses linked to Alhaji Aliyu Usman, an associated of former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) has been confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Usman as well as two companies linked to him- Leaderettehe Nigeria Limited and Nordeen Global Resources – were among 300 others listed as persons who allegedly received contracts from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The anti-corruption agency said Musa allegedly diverted N897m he received from the ONSA fund and allegedly used it to construct the estate.

The inscription, ‘EFCC, Keep Off!’ was seen on the 18 terrace houses in the estate which is located at Mbora District, Abuja.

Usman also allegedly used part of the money to buy a three bed-roomed flat at OAU Quarters Wuse 2 Abuja

The EFCC said, “The EFCC is investigating the involvement of Aliyu Usman, who is linked with Leaderettehe Nigeria Limited and Nordeen Global Resources for their involvement in the monumental fraud that allegedly took place in the Office of the National Security Adviser during the regime of the embattled Col. Sambo Dasuki.

“The two companies allegedly received about N897m from the arms deal funds from ONSA and diverted part of the money in the construction of an estate with 18 unit blocks of flats at Mbora District Abuja and another for the purchase of a three bed-roomed flat at OAU Quarters Wise II Abuja.”

