Bank accounts and properties traced to a former Special Adviser to Dan Abia, former managing director of Niger Delta Commission (NDDC), George Turnah have been confiscated by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The take over was completed yesterday, May 25, following a temporary forfeiture order granted the Commission by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

One of the properties covered by the forfeiture order and which had been attached by the EFCC is a massive complete building known as “KOLO VILLA” in Kolo Town, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Other properties will soon be attached.

It would be recalled that Justice Ibrahim Watilat granted the interim forfeiture order based on an application filed before the court by the EFCC’s counsel, Adebola Olatunji.

Turnah, together with seven companies, were arraigned on a 12-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretense, money laundering and abuse of office to the tune of N3, 094, 268, 235.69( Three Billion, Ninety Four Million, Two Hundred and Sixty Eight Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty Five Naira, Sixty Nine kobo) .