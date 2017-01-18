A N948m aircraft allegedly belonging to former Borno State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factional, Ali Modu Sheriff has been seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The aircraft was siezed on Monday, January 16 at the Maiduguri International airport along with two other private jets under surveillaince at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, The Nation reports.

The grounding of the three aircraft is part of the ongoing investigation which traced some looted funds by some former political office holders to the purchase of private jets.

It was learnt that a Dornier aircraft 328 linked with the former governor had been earlier impounded, but it resumed operations without EFCC’s clearance.

“We impounded the Dornier 328 on Monday following suspicion in the manner in which it was acquired,” said an EFCC source.

“Our detectives are working on clues that the aircraft belongs to a former governor of Borno State but it is being used by a front. We are already looking into relevant records; we want to establish who actually owns it. We are tracking how and when the aircraft was bought, where it was purchased, the mode of payment and the sources of funds. This is definitely an international transaction; it is easier to trace the inflows and outflows from any account.”

“There are also some petitions containing allegations against the former governor concerning the aircraft and some public funds. If the aircraft cannot be identified with the ex-governor, the EFCC will release it to the beneficial owner.”