A N2bn hotel allegedly belonging to Patience Jonathan, the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan has been seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), PUNCH reports.

The anti-graft agency also seized three other properties in Abuja allegedly belonging to Patience.

The five-storey hotel is located near Setraco Construction Company, beside Mabushi Kado Expressway.

Although the hotel has not been officially valued by the EFCC, some estate agents within the community but investigation revealed the property should be worth about N2bn.

The property, which has not been officially opened, has between 50 to 100 rooms, a gymnasium, a fountain and other amenities.

EFCC Set To Apply For Final Forfeiture Of Patience Jonathan’s Assets

The red inscription, ‘EFCC Under Investigation’ has been writted all over the hotel.

One of the mechanics working at a filling station located next to the property said Mrs. Jonathan used to visit the hotel in the past but had not come around since January.

He said, “She used to come here frequently but she has not come in the last six months. The hotel is supposed to have been opened for business but for some reason, they have not done so. It has not even been given a name yet.”

Again, Court Freezes $5.9m Found In Skye Bank Account Belonging To Patience Jonathan

The commission also seized Mrs. Jonathan’s properties in Karsana, Wasa and Idogwari areas of Abuja.

The anti-graft agency is also on the verge of seizing her properties in Port Harcourt and Yenagoa.