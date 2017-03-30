The Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered more cash believed to be part of the London-Paris Club loan refund.

The US$86,546,526.65 was remitted into the account of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF).

The account is said to have been depleted to about $17million as at the time the probe started.

The EFCC is probing how the cash got into the account, who remitted it and for what purpose.

“The cash was paid into the forum’s domiciliary account in GTB tagged: 0023577047 with sort code 058083215,” the source said, adding that the payment followed a November 21, 2016, memo on the remittance into the NGF’s account which was titled “Consultants fee.”

The cash was described as consultancy and legal fees as the case with the N19 billion which was allegedly diverted from the refund.

“This development has justified the earlier peg of our investigation that the part of the London-Paris Club loan refunds was paid into two accounts of the NGF,” the source said, pleading not to be named because he has no authority to talk to the media.

“Operatives are tracking how the $86.5m was used and for what purpose. We want to know whether the affected financial and legal consultants exist or not.”