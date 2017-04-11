Winner of the just concluded TV reality show, Big Brother Naija, Efe Michael Ejeba and runner-up, Bisola received a rousing welcome as they arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

A mammoth crowd of fans, who had waited patiently for about three hours to shower them with encomium, sang and danced at the Arrival Wing of the International Airport.

When Efe arrived the country, he was further delayed by his fans who wore branded T-shirts, as well as some airport officials and co-passengers, who struggled for photographs and selfies with the reality TV star.

Outside the airport, it was hectic for the team of policemen and protocol officers from Multichoice, organisers of the show, to shield them from the crowd, and usher them into the waiting convoy.

Watch Video Below;

