Efe-Bisola1-1-1

Winner of the just concluded TV reality show, Big Brother Naija, Efe Michael Ejeba and runner-up, Bisola received a rousing welcome as they arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

A mammoth crowd of fans, who had waited patiently for about three hours to shower them with encomium, sang and danced at the Arrival Wing of the International Airport.

When Efe arrived the country, he was further delayed by his fans who wore branded T-shirts, as well as some airport officials and co-passengers, who struggled for photographs and selfies with the reality TV star.

Efe-Arrives-Nigeria-04-640x480

Outside the airport, it was hectic for the team of policemen and protocol officers from Multichoice, organisers of the show, to shield them from the crowd, and usher them into the waiting convoy.

Efe-Arrives-Nigeria-06-640x480

Efe-Arrives-Nigeria-05

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

efe-and-bisola-arrive-Nigeria1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch Video Below;