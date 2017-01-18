Former African Footballer of the Year (based in Africa), Mohammed Aboutrika has been added by the Egyptian government to a terror list for his alleged links with the banned Muslim Brotherhood.

According to BBC, the retired footballer is accused of financially supporting the Brotherhood after endorsing the successful 2012 presidential bid by Mohamed Morsi, who was a brotherhood member

Mohamed Morsi having become the President of Egypt in June 2012 was dismissed after a mass anti-government protest in July 2013.

Reacting to the accusation Mr. Aboutrika’s lawyer, Mohamed Osman, who said former football star has strenuously denied the allegations noted that the move was ‘contrary to the law’, adding that his client had ‘not been convicted or formally notified of any of the charges against him’.

‘We will appeal this decision,’ Mr. Osman said.

The Brotherhood is considered a terrorist organization and any person named on the country’s terror list is subject to a travel ban and faces having their passport and assets frozen.

Although, the 2008 BBC African Footballer of the Year who retired in 2015 having played for the al-Ahly club and the national team has already had a string of assets, including shares in a number of companies, seized by the Egyptian authorities.