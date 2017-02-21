The 2015/2016 best graduating student of the University of Nigeria with a CGPA of 4.83, Eke Ifeanyichukwu Emmanuel has revealed in an interview with Vanguard the challenges he had to overcome throughout his stay in school.

Emmanuel said he had ‘a whole lot of challenges’ and that he survived by drinking garri daily among others.

“One of them was financial challenge. I am from a very humble background. We reside in Aba. I remember in my first and second years, I used to drink garri (cassava flakes) and eat Fibre active biscuit. It was a daily ration to me. I also used ropes as belts as a student. .

I remember then, I had few clothes. No shoes to where, only slippers. Having money to pay my fees was an issue. I stayed in the hostel from first year till I graduated. In my first year, I was having an eye challenge. Then, I would be seated in front of the classroom. .

Yet, I would not see what was written on the board. No money to go to the hospital for check up talk less of getting glasses. I had a D in a three unit load first year course. It was a motivational factor that spurred me into reading more.”