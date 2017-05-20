The Ekiti State Government waded into the planned burial of late Nollwood actress burial, Moji Olaiya slated for yesterday, May 19 in Canada.

Encomium reports that Ekiti State government pleaded that her remains be returned to Nigeria.

The late actress’s home state has volunteered to bankroll the shipment of the corpse to Nigeria.

She was expected to be buried according to Islamic rites on Friday until the intervention of the state government.

Her eldest daughter, Adunola, 18, had insisted that her mother’s corpse should be brought back to Nigeria.

The actress had died in a Canadian hospital after a cardiac arrest.

She had given birth to her second child in March.