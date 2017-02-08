The Inspector General Of Police, Ibrahim Idris has been asked to arrest a former Ekiti Governor and now Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi over his failure to appear before the Ekiti State House of Assembly to answer to allegations of fraudulent practices carried out while he was governor of the state.

Acting on a petition from the Fayose led administration that is accusing Fayemi of corruption during his tenure from 2010 to 2014, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotosho, directed the Inspector General of Police, through the Ekiti State commissioner of police, to immediately ensure that Fayemi is brought before the house to answer to all the allegations.

He noted that the former state governor was invited three times but he never honored the invitations. Quoting section 129(1) of the Nigerian Constitution as the source of the house power for ordering the arrest of the former governor, Omotosho said

“These allegations include financial mismanagement, misapplication and misappropriation of funds, diversion of LG funds, contract splitting and criminal mismanagement of the UBEC counterpart fund described as a serious financial crime by Dr. Dikko Suleiman, the executive secretary of UBEC, which has made UBEC to blacklist Ekiti State since 2013 under Section 9 (B) of the UBEC Act 2004, with serious collateral damage on the education sector, the pupils, teachers, parents and local contractors,” he said