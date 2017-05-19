Following a statement credited to him that he would dump the Peoples Democratic Party if Ali Modu Sheriff is retained as the party’s National Chairman, the Ekiti State chapter of the faction loyal to the former Borno State Governor has told Governor Ayodele Fayose that he could leave the party any time he wishes.

The faction made the statement while reacting to the threat by Governor Fayose to dump the party should Sheriff win at the Supreme Court.

The faction, in a statement made available in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, May 18 said that; “One very painful fact which is driving Governor Fayose away from PDP is that; it is inconceivable for him to have lost control of the party structures in Ekiti State from ward to local government and state level in accordance with a federal high court judgement.”

In the statement signed by the deputy chairman, Olasunkanmi Ogunbiyi and secretary, Ilesanmi Obe, the faction claimed; “The exit of Fayose from PDP will not adversely affect the fortunes of the party. All the ward, local government and state executives as well as the state’s leadership caucus remain intact.

“All the 177 wards and 16 local governments still believe in the PDP as the party that delivered and performed best so far since the creation of Ekiti State,” saying “the incontrovertible fact is that on the two occasions he won the governorship elections it was the PDP that provided the platform and opportunities for him.” Ogunbiyi and Obe recalled that Fayose had once tried his popularity when he contested for the Central senatorial seat while in Labour Party, noting that ”He failed woefully and this proves that the platform aided his victories and not his so-called popularity.

“If he decides to leave PDP again, we shall not miss him as the party remains strong and in fact under the able leadership of Chief Clement Awoyelu “When Fayose dumped the party in 2007, we went ahead to win the governorship election and all the nine National Assembly seats and 13 House of Assembly seats without him.”