Some parts in Lagos State have would not have electricity on Thursday December 29th according to the Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc.

According to a statement signed by its General Manager of communications, Godwin Idemudia the power outage will be as a result of some routine maintenance that will be carried out on its Ijora-Alagbon 132kv line.

Areas that will be affected by the power outage includes Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Obalende, Banana Island and Lagos Island. The statement added that the power outage would occur between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.