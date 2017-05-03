Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has alleged the presidency cabal is sponsoring the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to raid his Enugu residence for the sole purpose of planting incriminating items in it.

Ekweremadu raised the alarm today, May 3 at the plenary.

He alleged that the proposed raid was to ensure his arrest, detention and indictment, with the aim of frustrating his political ambitions and that the mission to move against him was being sponsored by a cabal in the Presidency.

Ekweremadu said he was informed of the alleged plan by a ‘whistle-blower’ close to the EFCC.

He alleged that they have plans to plant money and ammunition in his apartment during the raid.

The Deputy Senate President read a two-page letter purportedly written by an insider, which was poorly written and titled ‘Please Treat This With Utmost Secrecy by Protecting the Identity of the Source.’

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who presided over the plenary, said, “Your point is well noted,” after Ekweremaru’s presentation.