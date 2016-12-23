The Federal Government has been urged to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu made the call on Thursday, December 22 during the South East Economic and Security Summit at Government House in Enugu.

Ekweremadu said the government should release Kanu since a competent court had ordered an end to his detention.

Ekweremadu noted that the continued detention of Kanu and the absence of an Igbo man from the security council of Nigeria are evidences of the marginalisation of the Igbos in Nigeria.

He therefore implored that the Ndigbo should be included in the governance of Nigeria for peace to reign because according to him, “there is no way there will be peace in Nigeria.”

Vanguard reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was noticeably absent from the summit at which he was supposed to be the guest of honour.

The president also did not send a representative nor were any of his ministers present at the event which was attended by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.