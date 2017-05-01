Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweramadu has attributed his involvement in politics to the marginalisation of the Igbo people.

Senator Ekweremadu stated this while addressing leaders of Udi North forum who paid him a solidarity visit.

The Deputy Senate President recalled that the first water project that he attracted as a Senator was sited at Nze in Udi North as a way of remedying some of the difficulties faced by people in the area, adding that he had addressed most of the challenges in the area without being prompted by the people.

He said “I joined Politics to address the issue of marginalization by influencing government policies which will help in providing the needs of the people.

“I can see and feel marginalisation in Udi North and my vision is to change the fortunes of the people of the area for good, that’s why most of our projects in the areas of water, roads, and electricity are sited in places where the people can not help themselves”.